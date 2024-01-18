China's Fishery Product Imports from Japan Fall 40 Pct in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--China's imports of fishery products from Japan fell 40.9 pct in 2023 from a year earlier to 299.49 million dollars, Chinese customs authorities said Thursday.

China's imports of fishery products from Japan have been nearly zero since September as Beijing imposed a blanket ban on them in late August in protest against Japan's discharge into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

China reported a meager amount of imports of fishery products from Japan in October due to imports of ornamental freshwater fish. Imports later fell back to zero after Beijing's import permission for Japanese "nishikigoi" carp expired at the end of October.

