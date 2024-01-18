Japan Sentences "Designated Minor" to Death for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Kofu District Court on Thursday became Japan's first to pass a death sentence against a so-called designated minor under the revised juvenile law.

Presiding Judge Jun Mikami ruled that defendant Yuki Endo, 21, has a "low chance of rehabilitating," approving the capital punishment as requested by public prosecutors.

Endo was 19 when he committed the 2021 murder and arson in Kofu, the capital of Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo. His name was disclosed by the prosecution after the indictment as permitted by the revised juvenile law.

Designated minors refer to 18- and 19-year-old crime perpetrators. They are basically eligible for protection under the revised juvenile law although the legal age of majority has been lowered to 18.

But they may be subject to tougher measures than their younger counterparts. For instance, media outlets are allowed to report their real names after they are indicted.

