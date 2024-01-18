Japan to Give Solomon Islands Police Capacity-Building Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday that it will provide capacity-building aid to the national police of the Solomon Islands, a Pacific nation, for the disposal of unexploded shells.

It will be the ministry's first independent aid for capacity building to any organization of a foreign country other than armed forces.

Through the assistance, Tokyo hopes to strengthen its relations with the Solomons, over which China is increasing its influence.

The Solomon Islands is home to the island of Guadalcanal, a fierce battlefield in the Pacific War, a theater of World War II. An estimated one million unexploded shells are believed to remain in the country.

To ensure that disposal work for the shells goes smoothly in the Solomon Islands, the ministry will send a team including instructors from the Ground Self-Defense Force's Ordnance School this month.

