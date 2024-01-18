JCP's Tamura to Succeed Shii after 23-Year Tenure

Newsfrom Japan

Atami, Shizuoka Pref., Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party on Thursday decided that policy leader Tomoko Tamura will succeed Chairman Kazuo Shii, who will step down after his 23-year tenure, longest in the party's history.

Tamura, 58, will be the first woman to take the helm of the party, founded in 1922. The appointment was approved on the final day of the JCP's four-day convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

After becoming JCP chairman in November 2000, Shii, 69, led the party's shift toward a more flexible approach, recognizing the Imperial Family system and the Self-Defense Forces.

He also strove to get opposition parties to work together in the fight against the ruling coalition in national elections.

Shii is set to become head of the JCP's Central Committee, a post that has been left vacant since Tetsuzo Fuwa, 93, stepped down in 2006.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]