LDP Support Hits Record Low: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press opinion poll for January showed Thursday that public support for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party hit a record low since the survey started in June 1960, except for periods when the LDP was an opposition party.

The approval rating in January fell 3.7 percentage points from the previous month to 14.6 pct, slipping below the previous record low of 15.1 pct in July 2009, when Taro Aso served as prime minister and LDP president.

The proportion of respondents who supported the cabinet of current Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida rose 1.5 points to 18.6 pct, while 54.0 pct said they do not support it, down 4.2 points. Those who did not pick a side accounted for 27.4 pct.

The poll was conducted for four days through Monday.

