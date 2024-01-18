No Full Recovery Prospect for Mobile Networks in Noto Quake-Hit Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese mobile phone carriers said Thursday that they cannot tell when their services will be fully restored in areas hit hard by the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake has disrupted mobile communications services mainly in the northern part of the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

"We were unable to reach our base stations because the roads were cut off," NTT Docomo Inc. Executive Vice President Hiroshi Kobayashi told an online joint press conference, adding that network outages are expected to be prolonged.

Many fiber-optic cables connecting base stations have been severed, KDDI Corp. Managing Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yamamoto said.

Still, the carriers said they have employed quick fixes in areas that can be accessed, by using satellite antennas, portable base stations and dynamos.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]