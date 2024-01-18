TSMC to Start Chip Mass Production in Kumamoto Late 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said Thursday that the world's leading chip foundry will start mass production at its factory in Kumamoto Prefecture between October and December this year.

The factory's opening ceremony is set for Feb. 24, TSMC Chairman Mark Liu told an earnings briefing.

According to Liu, the Kumamoto plant will make 12- to 28-nanometer chips while a factory under construction in Arizona will launch 4-nanometer chip production in the first half of 2025. One nanometer is a billionth of a meter.

TSMC logged 238.7 billion New Taiwan dollars in net profit for October-December 2023, down 19.3 pct from a year earlier, on sales of 625.5 billion New Taiwan dollars, unchanged.

