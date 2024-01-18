Shinkansen Extension to Help Post-Quake Recovery: JR West Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Shinkansen bullet train line extension scheduled for March will hopefully help accelerate the reconstruction of areas damaged by the Jan. 1 major earthquake, Kazuaki Hasegawa, president of West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, said Thursday.

"We will surely open" the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line section between Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture and Tsuruga Station in neighboring Fukui Prefecture on March 16 as scheduled, he told a press conference in Tokyo.

An inspection by the company has confirmed no problems on the tracks and other facilities on the section from the 7.6-magnitude temblor, which mainly struck Ishikawa, part of the Hokuriku central Japan region, Hasegawa said.

"We will speed up preparations for the opening (of the section) in cooperation with local people so that we can strongly support the rebuilding (of areas afflicted by the earthquake)," he said.

The fastest train on the Shinkansen line will connect Tokyo and Tsuruga in three hours and eight minutes, raising hopes that the extension will help increase visitors to Hokuriku, including from the Tokyo metropolitan area.

