BOJ Expected to Maintain Negative Rates Next Week

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its negative interest rate policy next week as policymakers are waiting to see the outcome of "shunto" spring wage talks.

BOJ policymakers are looking for more evidence to determine that the country is on track to achieve a virtuous cycle of rising wages and prices.

At a branch managers' meeting on Jan. 11, the BOJ confirmed that wage increases are gaining momentum among large firms. But there was no assurance that wage hikes will spread to smaller companies.

In addition, the central bank needs to assess the economic impact of the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that rocked the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day.

Many market players do not expect BOJ policymakers to end the negative interest rate policy when they meet on Monday and Tuesday.

