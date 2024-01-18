Japan LDP to Punish Faction Execs over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is likely to punish senior members of intraparty factions at the center of a high-profile political funds scandal, it was learned Thursday.

The LDP is considering suspending senior faction members from party positions regardless of whether the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office builds a case against them or not, informed sources said.

The party hopes that the measure will help regain public trust.

The prosecution is expected to make its judgment on who should bear criminal responsibility over the scandal as early as Friday.

It is expected to bring charges against three lawmakers of the faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who are believed to have received a substantial amount of kickbacks. But seven senior members of the faction are unlikely to be indicted.

