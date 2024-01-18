Japan LDP's Kishida Faction to Be Dissolved

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's faction previously led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to dissolve itself, it was learned Thursday.

The Kishida faction will abolish its political organization and office.

Kishida hopes to encourage other LDP factions to follow suit amid mounting public criticism of a political funds scandal involving such groups, including the party's biggest faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I'm considering dissolving (the Kishida faction)," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "If it helps restore trust in politics, we must consider it."

The Kishida faction is expected to be disbanded after the LDP releases an interim report on political reform Jan. 25, according to a senior faction member.

