Japan Inks Deal to Buy Tomahawk Missiles from U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday concluded a contract with the U.S. government to buy up to 400 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles in fiscal 2025-2027, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tomahawks will contribute to strengthening our country's standoff defense capabilities," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said in a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.

Emanuel said that the U.S. side will be able to start Tomahawk operational training for the Self-Defense Forces as early as March this year.

The ministry initially planned to acquire 400 units of the newest Block V Tomahawk over the two years from fiscal 2026.

But it decided to replace half of them with the older Block IV Tomahawk in order to introduce Tomahawk missiles a year earlier. An agreement on the matter was reached in October 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]