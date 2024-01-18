Japan, S. Korea, U.S. Discuss Threats from N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan, South Korea and the United States held a meeting of senior officials for North Korean affairs in Seoul on Thursday, discussing unabated threats from the reclusive country.

The meeting was attended by Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Jung Pak, deputy special representative for North Korean affairs at the U.S. Department of State, and Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

According to the Japanese ministry, the officials shared a strong concern about weapons trade between Russia and North Korea.

They also agreed that North Korea's ballistic missile launches as a threat and reaffirmed that the three countries will reinforce their ties in the national security field.

Kim told the meeting that North Korea is running against the three country's continuous efforts to build peace and prosperity, according to South Korean media reports.

