Japan's Sekisui House to Buy U.S. Home Builder

Osaka, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese home builder Sekisui House Ltd. said Thursday that it will acquire U.S. industry peer M.D.C. Holdings Inc. for 4.9 billion dollars.

Sekisui House plans to obtain all shares in M.D.C. Holdings, based in Denver, Colorado, by the end of June after winning U.S. regulatory approval. It is the fifth U.S. home builder to be bought by the Osaka-based company.

M.D.C. Holdings operates its housing business in 16 U.S. states, posting 5.7 billion dollars in consolidated sales in 2022.

After the acquisition, the Sekisui House group is slated to become the fifth-largest industry player in the United States.

The deal is expected to help Sekisui House achieve its target of supplying 10,000 house annually abroad by fiscal 2025.

