Fujitsu Positive about Compensation over U.K. Post Office Scandal

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Fujitsu Ltd. expressed its readiness Thursday to consider contribution to compensation over software glitches that led to wrongful prosecutions of British post office workers.

The Japanese technology company said in a statement that it will work with the British government on "appropriate actions, including contribution to compensation," based on the findings of an ongoing public inquiry.

"The Fujitsu Group regards this matter with the utmost seriousness and offers its deepest apologies to the sub-postmasters and their families," the company said.

In the scandal, more than 700 people, including post office workers, were wrongly charged with theft, embezzlement and other crimes since 1999 due to Fujitsu's faulty Horizon accounting system.

British business secretary Kemi Badenoch has sent a letter requesting a meeting with Fujitsu to discuss potential compensation.

