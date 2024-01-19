Kishida Clarifies Intention to Dissolve Kochikai Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Kochikai faction, previously led by Kishida, will be dissolved with the aim of restoring public trust in politics, which has apparently been undermined by a political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

The prime minister, also president of the LDP, clarified his intention to disband the Kishida faction after it became likely that a former chief accountant of the faction would face criminal charges over the scandal.

"The public is suspecting that factions have become a place to ask for money and posts," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office, suggesting that he will closely watch how other factions will respond to the situation.

On the LDP's possible punishment against senior members of intraparty factions, including the party's largest faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida said, "We will consider a response at an appropriate time after examining the results of (public prosecutors') investigation (into the scandal)."

Kishida also said the LDP has to think about the rules concerning intraparty policy groups in order to dispel people's doubts over the roles of LDP factions and regain their trust in the party.

