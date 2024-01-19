Japan to Use Ex-Believers' Help in Unification Church Victim Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will employ the help of former believers and children of believers of Unification Church to enhance consultation for victims of malpractices involving the controversial religious group.

Specifically, former Unification Church believers and children of believers will participate as instructors in the training of consultation staff, to help them understand the feelings of victims.

The government also plans to create a system to allow agencies to share insights gained through consultation services for victims.

For children and young people who often find it difficult to recognize their victimhood or to speak up, the government will use social media to reach out to them.

It will also boost allocations of counsellors and social workers at schools, and conduct lessons on human rights by lecturers from the Justice Ministry at junior high and high schools. Such lessons are currently only conducted at elementary schools.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]