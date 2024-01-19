Japan to Restore Local Infrastructure Damaged by Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted an ordinance on Friday to enable itself to restore infrastructure managed by local governments and damaged in a massive New Year's Day earthquake in the Noto Peninsula.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told officials at a meeting of his disaster response task force that the measure opened the way for the central government to act on behalf of local governments over infrastructure restoration in affected areas.

The central government has already taken steps to provide financial support for infrastructure restoration by local governments and grant affected people exceptions in administrative procedures.

Kishida also instructed officials to consider ways to smooth way for the removal of homes of people who are still missing in the quake to promote reconstruction of affected areas.

