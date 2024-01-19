Japan to Review Dangerous Driving Crime

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry said Friday that it will set up a panel to discuss ways to apply the crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury more easily.

The move comes as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party seeks to clarify the requirements for establishing the crime, to make it easier to apply.

The panel will comprise bereaved families of victims involved in dangerous driving incidents, as well as people from academic and legal circles. It will hold its first meeting as soon as late February.

If the panel finds that a law revision is necessary, the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, will discuss details.

Current law stipulates that the crime of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury applies to those who cannot drive safely due to being under the influence of alcohol, those who drive at such high speeds that it is difficult to control their vehicles and those who deliberately ignore red lights, among others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]