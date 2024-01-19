LDP Faction Accountants Indicted over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors on Friday indicted accountants at two factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party without arrest over a high-profile political funds scandal.

One of the two factions was once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the other is headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office also brought a summary indictment over the scandal against a former accountant at another LDP faction, formerly led by current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The current and former accountants allegedly failed to record part of revenues from fundraising party ticket sales in political funds reports in violation of the political funds control law.

House of Councillors member Yasutada Ono, 64, and a secretary of his were also indicted without arrest, for failing to include in political funds reports party ticket revenues in excess of sales quotas that were kicked back by the Abe faction. House of Representatives member Yaichi Tanigawa, 82, and one of his secretaries faced summary indictments.

