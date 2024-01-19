Japan LDP's Abe, Nikai Factions to Be Disbanded

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The largest and fifth-largest intraparty factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday decided to dissolve themselves following a high-profile political funds scandal.

The largest faction was once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while the fifth-largest is headed by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

Prior to their decisions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will disband the faction he led until recently. The focus now is how the remaining three factions will react to the moves.

The Abe faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, held an extraordinary general meeting at the LDP headquarters Friday afternoon, the first plenary meeting since the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office last month conducted compulsory investigations into the faction over the scandal, in which large amounts of funds remained unreported in political funds statements.

The meeting was attended by 66 politicians including former education minister Ryu Shionoya, a senior faction member, former LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general for LDP lawmakers in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]