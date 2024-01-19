Japan LDP's Nikai Faction to Be Disbanded

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiro Nikai, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Friday that he will dissolve the intraparty faction he leads, following a high-profile political funds scandal.

"In order to restore public trust in politics, Shisuikai will be disbanded," Nikai told an extraordinary general meeting of his Shisuikai faction. Some participants voiced objections, but the dissolution was approved in the end.

Meanwhile, junior and middle-ranking lawmakers of the LDP's biggest faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, made a request to senior faction member Ryu Shionoya that the group be disbanded.

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP's president, told reporters that he "will dissolve Kochikai to restore public trust in politics," referring to the faction he led until recently.

"We must think about the rules of policy groups to dispel doubts that factions have become a place to seek money and posts," Kishida added. He did not say whether other factions should be dissolved.

