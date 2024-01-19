Shipment Ban Lifted for 5 Models Made by Daihatsu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Friday lifted its shipment suspension order on five models made by Daihatsu Motor Co. as their safety has been confirmed.

It was the first lifting of the order since it was issued in December last year for all vehicle models manufactured by Daihatsu over its cheating on safety tests.

The five models are Daihatsu's Gran Max Cargo small van, the ProBox subcompact wagon and the Town Ace Van, which are supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., the parent of Daihatsu, and the Familia Van subcompact wagon and the Bongo Van, which are sold by Mazda Motor Corp.

Daihatsu will decide when to resume shipments of the five models.

The fraudulent tests were found to have affected 46 models that are sold in Japan.

