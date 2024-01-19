Japan Public Sentiment toward China Worsens: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese people's sentiment toward China worsened in 2023, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

According to the survey, 86.7 pct of respondents felt not friendly to China, up 4.9 percentage points from the preceding year, while 12.7 pct felt friendly, down 5.1 points.

The proportion of those thinking Japan-China ties important to both countries and the Asia-Pacific region dropped 5.3 points to a record low of 68.2 pct.

The mail survey, conducted from Sept. 7 through Oct. 15 last year, covered 3,000 people aged 18 or older across Japan, of which 55.0 pct provided valid replies.

Japanese sentiment toward China was negatively affected by Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood imports following the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, a Foreign Ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]