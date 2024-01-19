Public Anger Mounts as LDP Faction Execs Escape Indictment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Public anger is growing after public prosecutors failed to bring criminal charges against executives of factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over slush funds, while indicting accountants for the groups without arrest on Friday.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable," a 62-year-old housewife from Saitama said of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's decision not to build a case against executives of the largest LDP faction, formerly headed by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

With Abe faction executives claiming that kickbacks to member lawmakers from their sales of fundraising party tickets had been exclusively overseen by Abe, an 82-year-old senior official of a not-for-profit organization in Tokyo's Toshima Ward said, "This is a farce and the blame should not be placed on the deceased."

"There is no need for factions if they are for creating slush funds," he added.

"The indicted faction employees are mere scapegoats made for executives of the groups, which have yet to fix the whole problem," said a 43-year-old company worker in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]