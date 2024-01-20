Northern Lights Likely to Be Seen in Hokkaido Again in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The northern lights are likely to be observed in Hokkaido again in 2024 after fascinating many people across the northernmost Japan region in December last year.

Solar activity is forecast to increase toward 2025, likely leading to opportunities to see the ethereal curtains of lights.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a phenomenon in which electrons from space collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the atmosphere and glow when they enter Earth along the geomagnetic field.

When the sun has a flare, or an explosion on its surface, large amounts of electrically charged plasma particles reach Earth, causing such a phenomenon.

The northern lights are often seen in the Arctic, but if the flare is large, the lights can be observed even in places at lower latitudes such as Hokkaido.

