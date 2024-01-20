Group Pins Hopes on "Wajima-nuri" Final Fantasy Plate after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--A group to preserve "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware hopes that a decorative plate created in collaboration with megahit game series Final Fantasy that escaped damage from the Jan. 1 earthquake will help turn the dire situation around.

Wajima-nuri is a type of traditional lacquerware art from Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude quake in the Noto Peninsula.

The decorative plate was created by Wajima Shikki Seinenkai, a group based in Wajima and made up of over 10 members involved in the craft of Wajima-nuri, for a Final Fantasy event held in Tokyo on Jan. 7-8.

The 43-centimeter plate features a design of "makie" gold-lacquer work of Bahamut, a dragon character in the Final Fantasy XIV game.

The plate "is an aggregation of all the (best) skills in Wajima-nuri starting from the woodwork all the way to the polishing process," said Haruhiko Daiku, 36, head of the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]