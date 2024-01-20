Fujitsu Knew about Faulty System from Start: Senior Official

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The head of Fujitsu Ltd.'s European arm said Friday that the company knew that the system at the heart of Britain's Post Office scandal was faulty to begin with, according to media reports.

According to the BBC and other media outlets, Paul Patterson, Fujitsu's co-CEO for Europe and CEO of British unit Fujitsu Services Ltd., told an inquiry held by an independent committee of the British government that there were "bugs, errors and defects" with the Horizon accounting system "right from the very start."

He also said that the problems with the system, developed by Fujitsu Services, were "well known to all parties," revealing that the issues were already recognized in November 1999 shortly after the software was introduced.

More than 700 people, including postmasters, were wrongfully convicted with theft, embezzlement and other crimes between 1999 and 2015 in the scandal. The British government had requested a meeting with Fujitsu to discuss compensation to those affected in the scandal.

Patterson at a House of Commons committee meeting Tuesday apologized for the scandal, saying that Fujitsu has a moral responsibility to pay compensation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]