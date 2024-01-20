Japan Successfully Lands Probe on Moon for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan has succeeded in putting a lunar lander on the moon for the first time, becoming the fifth country to achieve this, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Saturday.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, landed near the crater Shioli close to the Sea of Nectar near the equator on the near side of the moon around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. Japan therefore joined the four countries that had succeeded in such missions--the former Soviet Union, the United States, China and India.

According to JAXA, SLIM is operating on limited battery power because its solar cells are not generating electricity.

The lander is believed to have entered a dormant state hours after the landing, but data were transmitted and received normally until then, JAXA said, adding that it thinks the unmanned spacecraft succeeded in a soft landing.

It also successfully dropped two small rovers that were on board.

