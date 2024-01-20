Sompo Japan to Name Veep Ishikawa as Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. is seen naming Senior Vice President Koji Ishikawa, 55, as president to succeed outgoing Giichi Shirakawa, 53, sources said Saturday.

The nonlife insurer is under fire for its inappropriate responses to automobile insurance fraud at Bigmotor Co., including a resumption of its transactions with the used car dealer despite its knowledge of fraudulent practices.

In September 2023, Shirakawa announced his intention to resign as president to take responsibility.

The Financial Services Agency will soon issue business improvement orders to Sompo Japan and its parent, Sompo Holdings Inc., over the Bigmotor fraud.

In response, Sompo Holdings is seen holding a press conference, during which it is likely to announce when Ishikawa will take office.

