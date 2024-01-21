Group Evacuations Start for More Students in Quake-Hit Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Suzu, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Group evacuations started for more students Sunday in areas in Ishikawa Prefecture that were hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1.

A total of 141 students of public junior high schools in the city of Suzu and the town of Noto left their hometowns for an accommodation facility of the Ishikawa Amateur Sports Association in the prefecture's capital of Kanazawa.

The students are expected to stay at the facility until the March 31 end of the current school year at the latest. Their evacuations followed a similar move by students in Wajima, another severely-hit Ishikawa city, last week.

Those who evacuated Sunday were 102 out of the 199 students in Suzu and 39 out of the 247 students in Noto.

In front of a public library in Suzu, students boarded two large buses one after another in a drizzling rain around 10 a.m.

