"Wajima-nuri" Shop Resolved to Protect Craft after Quake

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A "Wajima-nuri" lacquerware shop is resolved to protect the traditional local craft, overcoming the damage it sustained from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

The temblor damaged many Wajima-nuri workshops in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture. Among them was the Taya Shikkiten shop.

When the shop started an online crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for reconstruction, donations came quickly from all over the country, along with many encouraging messages.

"We will definitely carry on the tradition," said Takahiro Taya, 32, the 10th-generation representative of Taya Shikkiten, founded in 1818 during the Edo period.

"It would be too late to start moving when the industry in Wajima reopens," Taya said, explaining why he acted quickly to begin the crowdfunding campaign.

