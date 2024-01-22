Japan Biz Leaders to Visit China from Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A delegation of Japanese business leaders will visit China from Tuesday, tasked with playing a role for improving relations between the two neighboring countries.

Nippon Steel Corp. Chairman Kosei Shindo, who also serves as chief of the Japan-China Economic Association, will head the delegation, comprising members of the association, the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This is the first mission of Japanese business leaders to China since September 2019, after a hiatus blamed on the COVID-19 crisis.

It is hoped that the visit will help improve the bilateral ties, which have been unfavorable due to China's blanket import ban on Japanese fishery products introduced soon after the start last August of the discharge of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, into the ocean from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The Japan-China Economic Association sent a delegation to China for the first time in 1975.

