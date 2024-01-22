Legal Competence to Be Focus for Sentence to KyoAni Attacker

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Whether Shinji Aoba, accused of the July 2019 deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio, can be held criminally responsible will be the biggest focus for a ruling to be handed down on him Thursday.

Aoba, 45, has admitted murder and other charges against him in his lay judge trial at Kyoto District Court. In the incident, he allegedly poured gasoline at the No. 1 studio of Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, in the western Japan city of Kyoto and set it alight, killing 36 people and injuring 32 others.

On his motives, the accused has claimed that the Japanese anime powerhouse stole ideas from his novel. Whether such a delusion affected Aoba's ability to take criminal responsibility for the attack was extensively examined in the trial.

At the first court hearing in September 2023, Aoba, in a wheelchair, said, "I didn't intend to cause so many deaths, and now I think I did too much." He himself suffered serious burns during the attack.

A total of 10 sessions for questioning Aoba were held. Aoba noted that the biggest reason behind the attack was his grudge against KyoAni, saying the company "rejected his novel in its contest and stole his ideas."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]