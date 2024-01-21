Local Reporter of Japan's Kyodo News Held in Afghanistan

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--A local reporter of Japan's Kyodo News was detained by Afghanistan's Taliban-led interim administration in the country's capital of Kabul, the Afghanistan Journalists Center, or AFJC, said Sunday.

The person may be a reporter hired by the Kabul bureau of the major news agency.

According to a member of his family, the reporter was summoned to the media and information division of the interim government and arrested Wednesday, said AFJC, an Afghan nongovernmental organization.

On the next day, he was taken to Kyodo News' Kabul bureau, and his personal computer and camera were seized. His smartphone was also confiscated.

AFJC said that it "strongly condemns the arrest of this journalist and demands his immediate and unconditional release." It also called on the interim government to stop the suppression of journalists and free media.

