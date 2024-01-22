Ruling Bloc-Backed Shiyake Wins Tokyo Election despite LDP Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A candidate backed by the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc in Japan’s national politics won Sunday’s mayoral election in Hachioji, Tokyo, despite the LDP facing a headwind over a high-profile slush funds scandal linked to fundraising party revenues at intraparty factions.

In the closely contested election, Kazuo Shiyake, 59, a former employee at the Tokyo metropolitan government, secured the Hachioji mayoralty for the first time, beating his four rival candidates, including Yasuhiko Takita, 41, a former Tokyo metropolitan assembly member.

Shiyake, who ran in the poll as an independent, was supported by the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito.

While touting himself as the successor to the city’s outgoing mayor, Shiyake highlighted his track record of engaging in duties related to crisis management when he was working for the metropolitan government. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who initially did not clarify her stance regarding the election, visited Hachioji to support Shiyake during the final stage of the campaigning.

Former LDP Policy Research Council head Koichi Hagiuda, who was recently questioned by public prosecutors over the political funds scandal rocking LDP factions, refrained from active moves in support for Shiyake, although Hachioji is the electoral stronghold for the LDP bigwig, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]