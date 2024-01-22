Triage Center Working to Save Central Japan Quake Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A team of medical professionals has been operating a triage center since Tuesday to save evacuees facing sometimes life-threatening health risks after a powerful earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa on New Year's Day.

Elderly evacuees and others are arriving by helicopter at a staging care unit, which was set up at a parking lot near temporary evacuation centers in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa.

At the SCU, a disaster medical assistance team, including two doctors, four nurses and four clerical staff members, has been working to select those who should be referred to hospitals, or sent to nursing care facilities or evacuation centers.

The SCU replaces some of the functions of hospitals that are tasked with accepting evacuees who have fallen ill to determine whether they need to be hospitalized but have been struggling to perform the job due to medical workers' exhaustion.

"It's like a triage function," said Kenta Nishi, a clerical staff member of the team. Dozens of people are being transported to the SCU every day by helicopter from areas hit severely by the earthquake.

