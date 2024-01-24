Dept. Stores Focusing on Eat-In Offers for Valentine's Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Department stores in Japan are gearing up for this year's Valentine's Day, which has evolved from a day of gifting sweets to a celebration of love for chocolate, by expanding eat-in options.

For the Feb. 14 celebration in recent years, more people are getting chocolates to eat themselves, and are looking to purchase high-end goods or limited offer products made through collaborations.

This year, department store operators are especially putting efforts into offering opportunities for people to eat freshly made sweets or enjoy confectioneries paired with drinks at dine-in areas as movement restrictions related to COVID-19 have been lifted.

Matsuya Co.'s store in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district plans to offer alcoholic drinks that go well with special chocolates, such as gin and tonic for a ganache that uses "yuzu," a Japanese citron. Veteran bartenders from four popular Tokyo bars will take turns serving the drinks and chocolates.

It will also sell a 1,650-yen ice cream developed in collaboration among Seiste, a chocolate brand launched by the champion of an international confectionery tournament, a store that specializes in sweets using Japanese chestnuts and a well-established "senbei" cracker store.

