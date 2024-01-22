Students Enjoy Italian Food at School Cafeteria in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Students are enjoying authentic Italian food at a Hiroshima high school cafeteria supervised by the chef of a local Italian restaurant after the collapse of a food services company based in the western Japan city.

The cafeteria at Hiroshima Kanon Senior High School closed after the supply of cooking ingredients stopped in September last year due to the company's collapse.

Finding a new operator for the cafeteria was not easy, but the school approached Tadahiro Kimura, 51-year-old chef at Ristorante Alvero, who is a former student of the school's principal, Kaoru Kubo.

Kimura, a five-time finalist in national Italian culinary competitions, was surprised by the school's offer but accepted it, hoping to use his knowledge and skills to help the school.

The school cafeteria reopened on Dec. 8 last year as Mensa Buono Kanon, offering two lunch sets; one including pasta with tomato sauce for 600 yen and the other with rice served with tomato sauce on top for 500 yen.

