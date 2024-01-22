Japan Seen Logging Budget Deficit of 1.1 T. Yen in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's central and local governments are expected to log a combined primary budget deficit of 1.1 trillion yen in fiscal 2025 even under an optimistic scenario assuming high economic growth, the Cabinet Office said Monday.

A primary budget deficit refers to a situation in which spending on policy measures cannot be financed without new debt issuance.

Still, the estimated deficit for the year from April 2025, based on the scenario that the country's gross domestic product will continue growing about 3 pct in nominal terms, is 200 billion yen smaller than the previous projection last July, thanks partly to steady tax revenue growth backed by soaring prices.

The Cabinet Office maintained its estimate that the country will turn around the primary balance to post a surplus in fiscal 2026 under the high-growth scenario. But if fiscal reform efforts, such as curbing social security costs, are made continuously, a primary budget surplus of 200 billion yen could be attained in fiscal 2025, the government agency said.

The Cabinet Office included these figures in its medium- to long-term projections on economic and fiscal conditions submitted to Monday's meeting of the central government's Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

