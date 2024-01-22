3 Weeks On, Death Toll in Central Japan Quake Rises to 233

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the 7.6-magnitute earthquake that struck central Japan on Jan. 1 totaled 233 as of 2 p.m. Monday, the prefectural government said.

Of the figure, the number of people who died of indirect causes related to the disaster rose by one from Sunday to 15.

The overall fatalities included 99 in the city of Suzu, 98 in the city of Wajima, 20 in the town of Anamizu and eight in the town of Noto. The number of people still unaccounted for was unchanged at 22--18 in Wajima and four in Suzu.

Although aftershocks are gradually decreasing, seismic activity is still robust and caution is needed for earthquakes measuring upper 5, the fourth highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, or higher over the coming week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As some areas in Ishikawa are forecast to see heavy snow from late Tuesday night to around Thursday, the agency warned that houses may collapse due to snow accumulation.

