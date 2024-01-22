LDP Outlines Political Reform Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party released an outline of reform measures on Monday following a high-profile political funds scandal involving its factions.

The outline called for revising LDP rules to allow the party to ask factions to suspend activities or disband if there are any law violations.

Factions will be banned from holding fundraising parties and making lists of recommendations for cabinet appointments, according to the outline.

The party will punish faction member lawmakers if accountants are arrested or indicted, as a way to ensure the transparency of political funds.

The outline also sought to promote online submissions for factions' political funds reports, introduce outside audits of the reports and completely adopting bank transfers for political funds.

