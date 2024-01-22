Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan rose 4.3 pct in 2023 from the previous year to a record high of 11,659.3 billion yen, marking the third consecutive year of growth, the Japan Franchise Association said Monday.

Per-store sales climbed as more people went out and demand from foreign visitors grew after the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. Ice cream and beverages sold well amid a scorching summer heat wave.

The number of stores fell by 125 to 55,713.

On a same-store basis, sales gained 4.1 pct to 11,186.4 billion yen. The number of shoppers rose 2.9 pct, while the average value of purchases per customer climbed 1.1 pct to 723.5 yen.

In December alone, same-store sales expanded 4.2 pct from a year before to 1,012 billion yen, thanks to growing customer traffic due to visits to families and year-end events.

