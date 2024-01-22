Princess Aiko to Work at Japanese Red Cross Society from April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, will work at the Japanese Red Cross Society from April after graduating from Gakushuin University in Tokyo, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The princess, 22, who is currently in her fourth year at the university's Faculty of Letters, plans to balance her work at the society with her official duties as an adult member of the Imperial Family.

According to her aides, Princess Aiko has long been interested in charitable activities. She and her parents were briefed on the activities of the Japanese Red Cross Society in May last year, and visited its headquarters in October to see a special exhibition on relief efforts following the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

After deepening her understanding of the role of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the princess sought to work at the organization, hoping to contribute to society as much as possible. The details of her job have not yet been decided.

The princess issued a statement through her aides, saying, "I am delighted to be involved in the work of the Japanese Red Cross Society, which I have always been interested in, and at the same time I take it seriously. I want to serve people and society as much as possible by working hard with a sense of being a member of society."

