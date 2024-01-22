Kishida Calls for Larger Pay Increases This Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday called for larger pay increases this spring than a year before to ensure that wages are raised at a faster pace than inflation.

Kishida made the comments when government, business and labor representatives met to discuss ways to achieve sustainable pay increases at this year's "shunto" spring wage talks, set to begin this week.

The participants mainly discussed progress in efforts to help small businesses pass on rising costs to customers to secure funds for wage increases.

In addition to Kishida, the participants included Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo.

It was the first time for the three sides to meet to discuss wage increases since last November, and the third time since Kishida took office in October 2021. It is unprecedented for such talks to be held in January, when shunto begins.

