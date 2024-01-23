Japan Govt to Aid Tourism Industry Hit by Jan. 1 Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering supporting tourism-related businesses hit hard by a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year’s Day, it has been learned.

Specifically, the government will subsidize up to 20,000 yen in hotel charges per night per guest.

The measure will be part of its planned aid package for people and businesses affected by the 7.6-magnitude temblor, which mainly struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture. The package is expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting this week, government sources said.

The subsidy plan, covering Ishikawa and the nearby prefectures of Toyama, Fukui and Niigata, is likely to be in place in March and April, the sources said.

The package is also expected to include up to 1.5 billion yen in aid for the restoration of facilities of small companies, as well as measures to help rebuild the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors and facilitate the restoration of infrastructure such as roads and ports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]