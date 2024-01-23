BOJ Keeps Policy Intact, Cuts FY 2024 Inflation Forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan on Tuesday decided to maintain its negative interest rate policy while cutting its fiscal 2024 inflation forecast.

The nine members of the BOJ Policy Board, at a two-day meeting from Monday, voted unanimously to keep intact the bank's yield curve control scheme for guiding short- and long-term interest rates, operated under its ultraeasy monetary policy.

They agreed to hold the bank's short-term policy rate steady at minus 0.1 pct and continue guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero pct while allowing the long-term yields to rise above 1 pct to some extent.

In its latest quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, adopted at the Policy Board meeting, the BOJ cut its growth projection for Japan's core consumer price index for fiscal 2024 to 2.4 pct from 2.8 pct in the previous report released in October last year, mainly due to a recent decline in crude oil prices.

The growth projection for the core CPI, which excludes often volatile fresh food prices, was raised to 1.8 pct from 1.7 pct for fiscal 2025. The inflation forecast for fiscal 2023 was kept unchanged at 2.8 pct.

