Noto Quake Reignites Calls for Osaka Expo Cancelation

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Noto Peninsula earthquake has led to a resurgence online of calls for canceling the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka to concentrate money and manpower into relief and reconstruction work in afflicted areas.

Workers and construction materials should especially be diverted to the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, where social infrastructure, such as roads and water pipes, has been severely damaged, a number of online posts say.

Probably giving heed to those opinions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed industry minister Ken Saito and other relevant officials on Monday to "proceed with expo-associated procurement in a planned way so as not to hinder the reconstruction."

He also asked for continued third-party monitoring to avoid a further increase in costs for holding the world's fair.

Meanwhile, Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura is puzzled by the expo being criticized in the context of the Noto reconstruction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]