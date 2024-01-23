Sompo Holdings' Sakurada Planning to Resign as CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Holdings Inc.'s Kengo Sakurada is planning to step down as its CEO at the end of March, over automobile insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co., informed sources said Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency is expected to issue business improvement orders to the holding company and subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. as early as Thursday regarding their responses to the wrongdoing by Bigmotor. The FSA ended its on-site inspections of Sompo Holdings and Sompo Japan on Monday.

The orders will likely urge the two companies to clarify their management responsibility over the matter. The group will hold a press conference shortly.

The parent company will consider whether Sakurada, 67, should also quit as its chairman, based on the upcoming FSA actions, the sources said.

Sompo Holdings President Mikio Okumura, 58, is expected to succeed Sakurada as CEO, according to the sources.

