Ogata to Head Tokyo Police Department

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese cabinet approved on Tuesday the appointment of Yoshimi Ogata, deputy commissioner-general of the National Police Agency, as superintendent-general of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

Ogata, 60, will become the MPD's 99th leader, succeeding Hiroshi Kojima, 58. The appointment will take effect on Friday.

Ogata, who joined the NPA in 1987, assumed his current post in August 2022 after serving in posts such as head of the agency's Community Safety Bureau, the MPD's deputy superintendent-general and head of the Personnel and Training Bureau of the Tokyo police department.

He also has rich experience in the security field, leading, as chief of the Security Bureau of the MPD, security operations for the Japanese capital during the 2016 Group of Seven summit held in the central Japan prefecture of Mie

Kojima joined the NPA in 1988, and became MPD superintendent-general in October 2022 after serving as chief of the NPA commissioner-general's secretariat.

